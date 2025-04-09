Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

A tragic shooting incident in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, led to the death of three individuals with more injured, as reported by local law enforcement.

Authorities indicated that the shooting took place around 5:30 PM at a townhouse complex located about 65 miles southwest of Washington, DC. Major Elizabeth Scott from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office revealed that emergency services responded swiftly following 911 calls concerning the incident.

As officers continue to search the area actively and preserve the crime scene, no arrests have been made. The local community has been urged to steer clear of the area as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)