Left Menu

Police Unravel Bizarre Counterfeit Currency Scheme

Fake Rs 500 notes, marked for 'movie shooting purpose only', were found in Dandeli by Dakshina Kannada police. The discovery was made in a rented house occupied by a tenant from Goa. The counterfeit bills lacked essential details and were printed for theatrical uses, sparking a search for the occupant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sirsi | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:48 IST
Police Unravel Bizarre Counterfeit Currency Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a peculiar discovery, the Dakshina Kannada police stumbled upon counterfeit Rs 500 notes marked 'movie shooting purpose only' during a search in Dandeli. The fake notes were uncovered at a rented residence in Gandhinagar, where a Goa native, Arshad Khan, had been residing.

The investigation was triggered when owner Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar noticed Khan's unexplained absence for a month. Authorities seized the counterfeit currency and a money-counting machine from the property.

The phony bills, bearing 'Reverse Bank of India' and a gleaming paper finish, lacked standard features like the RBI governor's signature. Police are now actively searching for Khan to shed light on this mysterious counterfeit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025