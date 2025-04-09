Police Unravel Bizarre Counterfeit Currency Scheme

In a peculiar discovery, the Dakshina Kannada police stumbled upon counterfeit Rs 500 notes marked 'movie shooting purpose only' during a search in Dandeli. The fake notes were uncovered at a rented residence in Gandhinagar, where a Goa native, Arshad Khan, had been residing.

The investigation was triggered when owner Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar noticed Khan's unexplained absence for a month. Authorities seized the counterfeit currency and a money-counting machine from the property.

The phony bills, bearing 'Reverse Bank of India' and a gleaming paper finish, lacked standard features like the RBI governor's signature. Police are now actively searching for Khan to shed light on this mysterious counterfeit operation.

