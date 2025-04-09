Father of 26/11 Victim Demands Justice as Rana Awaits Extradition

Subhash Shinde, whose son was a victim of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is calling for capital punishment for Tahawwur Rana, a key accused. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, is expected to be extradited from the US to India within days, marking a significant step in seeking justice for the victims.

Rana's extradition comes after his last legal appeal was denied by the US Supreme Court. He is accused of collaborating with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley in orchestrating the attacks that killed 166 people. Subhash Shinde believes bringing all involved to justice will honor the fallen.

After a prolonged effort by Indian authorities to bring Rana to trial, this development marks a step closer to justice. The attacks led to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, and extradition hopes to address lingering scars from the tragedy.

