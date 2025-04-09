Left Menu

Father of 26/11 Victim Demands Justice as Rana Awaits Extradition

Subhash Shinde, father of an SRPF constable killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, calls for capital punishment for accused Tahawwur Rana. With Rana expected to be extradited to India soon, Shinde stresses that justice will honor those lost. Rana, linked to David Headley, has exhausted his US legal options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:42 IST
Subhash Shinde, whose son was a victim of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is calling for capital punishment for Tahawwur Rana, a key accused. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, is expected to be extradited from the US to India within days, marking a significant step in seeking justice for the victims.

Rana's extradition comes after his last legal appeal was denied by the US Supreme Court. He is accused of collaborating with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley in orchestrating the attacks that killed 166 people. Subhash Shinde believes bringing all involved to justice will honor the fallen.

After a prolonged effort by Indian authorities to bring Rana to trial, this development marks a step closer to justice. The attacks led to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, and extradition hopes to address lingering scars from the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

