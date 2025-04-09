President Murmu Concludes Successful Visit to Portugal, Strengthens Ties

On April 8, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu concluded her official visit to Portugal, underscoring the growing diplomatic and people-to-people ties between India and Portugal. Her final engagements in Lisbon marked significant milestones in reinforcing bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade, science, technology, and defense.

The day began with President Murmu meeting with the President of the Assembleia da República (Portuguese Parliament), H.E. José Pedro Aguiar-Branco. Both leaders emphasized the importance of regular parliamentary exchanges to further enhance cooperation between the two nations. They agreed that such engagements would help foster deeper understanding and closer connections between the people of India and Portugal, building on the historical relationship that has evolved over centuries.

Following the parliamentary meeting, President Murmu had an important dialogue with the Prime Minister of Portugal, H.E. Mr. Luis Montenegro. The discussion focused on exploring new avenues to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two countries. Both leaders recognized the numerous opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, defense, science and technology, and energy. President Murmu highlighted the importance of expanding partnerships in emerging sectors, which could pave the way for mutual growth and progress.

One of the key highlights of the day was President Murmu’s visit to the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, a prestigious institution renowned for its cutting-edge research in various fields, including neuroscience, oncology, and automated medicine delivery. She was accompanied by the President of Portugal, H.E. Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, as they toured the state-of-the-art facilities and witnessed firsthand the groundbreaking scientific work being carried out. During her visit, President Murmu interacted with Indian researchers and scholars at the Foundation, commending their significant contributions to advancing India-Portugal collaborations in emerging technologies and scientific research.

The Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown is known for its pioneering interdisciplinary approach to medical care and research. Its emphasis on combining clinical care with applied research has made it one of the leading institutions globally in fields such as neuroscience and experimental clinical research.

Later, President Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi at the statue dedicated to them in Lisbon. This visit was a poignant moment in her trip, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Portugal, especially in terms of the shared values of peace and non-violence promoted by these iconic figures. President Murmu’s visit to the Radha-Krishna Temple in Lisbon followed, where she offered prayers and further strengthened cultural connections with the local Indian community.

In her final engagement, the President addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Portugal at a reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Portugal. The reception was attended by key dignitaries, including the Minister of State, Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Shri Dhaval Patel and Smt. Sandhya Ray. The Indian community, hailing from all parts of Portugal, welcomed their President with great enthusiasm and warmth.

In her address to the Indian diaspora, President Murmu emphasized the crucial role they play in strengthening India-Portugal relations. She noted that the Indian community in Portugal, representing various regions and communities of India, exemplifies the country’s diversity and pluralism. Their dedication to preserving Indian culture, as well as their contributions to the Portuguese economy and society, make them true ambassadors of India.

The President also conveyed her gratitude to the Government and people of Portugal for their continued support and for ensuring the well-being of the Indian diaspora. She reiterated the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to supporting its citizens abroad, particularly in times of crisis. The President assured the Indian community that the Indian missions worldwide are always ready to assist, emphasizing that no matter where they are, India is always with them.

This visit to Portugal marks a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Portugal, with both countries poised to explore greater cooperation in numerous fields. President Murmu’s interactions with Portuguese leaders and the Indian diaspora reflect a shared vision for the future, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural understanding.