Two Arrested in New Zealand National's Handbag Snatching in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended two men for allegedly snatching a handbag from a New Zealand national in northwest Delhi. Officials confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, identifying one suspect as Karan Bhasin, 35, hailing from a well-off family.

Bhasin, despite owning numerous properties, resorted to crime driven by a drug addiction, police said. Monu alias Raghu, 19, who works as a roadside egg seller, also engaged in criminal activities to fund his addiction.

The accused were traced to Rithala with the help of CCTV footage. Bhasin's earlier conviction for a 2012 rape case was noted, and belongings of the victim, including a passport and OCI card, were recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)