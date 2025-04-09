Left Menu

Two Arrested in New Zealand National's Handbag Snatching in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly snatching a New Zealand national's handbag in northwest Delhi. Karan Bhasin, from a privileged background, and Monu alias Raghu, both turned to crime due to drug addiction. The victim's belongings have been recovered along with the vehicle used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:16 IST
Delhi Police have apprehended two men for allegedly snatching a handbag from a New Zealand national in northwest Delhi. Officials confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, identifying one suspect as Karan Bhasin, 35, hailing from a well-off family.

Bhasin, despite owning numerous properties, resorted to crime driven by a drug addiction, police said. Monu alias Raghu, 19, who works as a roadside egg seller, also engaged in criminal activities to fund his addiction.

The accused were traced to Rithala with the help of CCTV footage. Bhasin's earlier conviction for a 2012 rape case was noted, and belongings of the victim, including a passport and OCI card, were recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

