Investigation into Alleged Civilian Killings in Kursk Region

Russian investigators are examining claims that Ukrainian soldiers killed eight civilians in Russia's Kursk region, previously controlled by Kyiv. The investigation targets the deaths during evacuations and alleged looting in Guyevo. Ukraine's defense ministry has yet to respond to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian authorities have launched an investigation into the alleged killing of eight Russian civilians by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region, according to a statement from Russian investigators. The region, which was under Kyiv's control earlier this year, has reportedly seen escalating tensions.

The Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko, indicated that the charges include targeted shelling of civilians during their evacuation in April 2025, resulting in six fatalities. Additionally, the probe extends to two other civilian deaths in March in the village of Guyevo along with accusations of looting by Ukrainian forces.

Currently, Reuters could not verify these claims, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine's defense ministry. Since February 2022, when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusations have repeatedly surfaced about Russian forces targeting civilians, though Moscow consistently denies such allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

