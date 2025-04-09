Left Menu

Tragedy Averted: Security Forces Neutralize IED in Kupwara

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district successfully detected and defused an eight kg improvised explosive device (IED) in the Hafroda forest area. The bomb disposal squad neutralized the IED without causing any damage, ensuring the safety of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir averted a potential disaster on Wednesday by detecting and neutralizing an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing eight kilograms. The incident occurred in the Hafroda forest area of Handwara, where alert forces found an object suspected to be hazardous during a routine patrol.

Closer examination of the object confirmed it was indeed an IED. The alert security personnel promptly cordoned off the area to prevent any harm. A specialized bomb disposal squad was summoned to the scene to handle the situation with expertise and caution.

The squad efficiently dealt with the threat by safely destroying the IED, thus preventing possible damage and ensuring the safety of the locals and security personnel. Officials confirmed that no damage occurred during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

