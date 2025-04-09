56th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop Held in Guwahati for Smooth Transition of Retirees

In alignment with the Government of India’s vision to enhance the “Ease of Living” for pensioners and family pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has introduced a series of progressive measures to modernize pension policies and streamline the digitization of pension-related processes. As part of these ongoing efforts, the Department is set to organize the 56th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop under the esteemed guidance of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. The event is scheduled to take place on 10th April 2025 at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

Empowering Retiring Government Employees

For years, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been conducting Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops across the country, aimed at helping government employees who are about to retire understand the retirement process and the array of benefits available to them. These workshops are an essential part of the government's continuous effort to facilitate a smooth transition for retiring employees, ensuring that they are well-informed and equipped to manage the various aspects of life after retirement.

This 56th workshop is a key initiative under the ‘Ease of Living’ mission, which seeks to provide retiring government employees with easy access to all the relevant information and resources they need before and after their retirement. Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Hon’ble Minister, will lead the workshop and provide guidance on the effective implementation of pension policies and digital services for pensioners.

Comprehensive Sessions for Retiring Employees

The 56th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop will feature multiple sessions designed to provide comprehensive information to retiring employees on a wide range of topics. These include:

Retirement Benefits : A detailed overview of the various pension schemes and entitlements available for retirees, including Gratuity, Commutation of Pension, and Provident Fund benefits.

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) : Information on healthcare benefits post-retirement and how retirees can access medical services under CGHS.

Investment Modes : Guidance on investment options for retirees, helping them manage their finances and ensure financial security after retirement.

BHAVISHYA Portal : Training on how to use the BHAVISHYA portal for pension processing and retirement-related applications.

Integrated Pensioners Portal : An introduction to the Integrated Pensioners Portal, which allows retirees to access all pension-related services from a single platform.

Family Pension : Information on the provisions for family pensioners and the process they must follow to claim benefits.

CPENGRAMS : A session on the online grievance redressal system for pensioners, ensuring that their concerns are addressed efficiently.

ANUBHAV : An interactive session designed to gather feedback from retirees regarding their experiences in government service and post-retirement.

Digital Life Certificate: Guidance on the process of submitting a Digital Life Certificate, an essential requirement for the continuation of pension payments.

With 310 retiring employees expected to benefit from this session, the workshop will play a crucial role in ensuring a hassle-free retirement experience. It will equip attendees with the necessary knowledge about the procedures they need to follow and the benefits they can avail of both pre- and post-retirement.

Integration of Pension Portals for Seamless Banking Services

In addition to the Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop, the Department has integrated the pension portals of major banks such as PNB, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Union Bank of India. This integration allows pensioners to access seamless banking services through a unified platform. The initiative aims to reduce complexities and make pension disbursement more efficient.

Since most pension disbursing authorities are banks, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has also initiated a series of Awareness Workshops for the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPCs) of these banks. These workshops aim to familiarize bank officials with the pension-related processes, ensuring that they can effectively manage and resolve pensioner-related issues.

Bankers’ Awareness Program

The Department will also be conducting the 9th Bankers’ Awareness Program for officers of the State Bank of India, posted at CPPCs and branches in North-East, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. The program will take place on 10th April 2025, at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, immediately following the Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop. This program will focus on spreading awareness about the rules and procedures relevant for pension disbursing banks, improving the efficiency of pension services, and reducing grievances among pensioners.

The workshop will be attended by 70 officers from CPPC and pension-related branches of the State Bank of India. Through interactive sessions, the objective is to address common challenges faced by bank officials and to educate them on how to handle pension-related processes effectively. Additionally, the session will update them on the various government initiatives that have been implemented to ensure the “Ease of Living” for pensioners.

Ensuring a Smooth Transition for Retirees

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is committed to supporting retiring government employees in their transition to post-retirement life. By organizing these workshops, the Department ensures that pensioners are well-informed about the various benefits available to them and that they are equipped with the tools they need to navigate the pension system with ease.

This initiative is part of the Government of India’s broader goal to ensure good governance and improve the quality of life for retirees. The Department is determined to continue holding such workshops in the future to ensure that pensioners remain informed and can avail themselves of all the benefits available to them.

As the government continues to prioritize the welfare of its pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare will keep organizing these programs to further enhance the retirement experience and ensure that retirees enjoy a smooth and comfortable post-retirement life.