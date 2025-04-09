Delhi High Court Reserves Order on CLAT 2025 Petitions

The Delhi High Court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reserved its order regarding petitions highlighting errors in the CLAT UG-2025 questionnaire.

Originating from appeals by both examination aspirants and the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), the matter remains contentious due to the alleged mistakes.

The court has scheduled further hearings for specific questions in CLAT PG-2025, aiming to ensure accurate results are published swiftly for the affected students.

