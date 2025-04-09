Left Menu

EU Avoids Further Tensions in Wine Trade Dispute

The French wine and spirits lobby, FEVS, expressed relief that EU countermeasures did not include their sector, avoiding further tensions caused by U.S. tariffs. While EU member states have approved actions against tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, not all issues with the U.S. have been resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:49 IST
  • France

The French wine and spirits lobby, known as FEVS, praised the European Union's decision to exclude their sector from newly announced countermeasures against U.S. tariffs. This move, announced on Wednesday, aims to prevent escalating trade tensions.

The EU's measures were approved in response to tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, targeting a variety of products. Notably, wine and spirits were omitted from the retaliatory list, much to the relief of FEVS.

However, despite the sector's exclusion, FEVS noted that unresolved issues with the United States persist, indicating that further dialogue may be necessary to fully address the trade dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

