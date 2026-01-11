Left Menu

Soaring Spirits: Jaipur's Unseen Passion for Kite Flying

In Jaipur, despite the fading presence of kites in urban skies, a fervent community of enthusiasts keeps the passion alive through competitive kite-flying contests. These events, rich in tradition and community spirit, face challenges like lack of state support, overshadowing by cricket, and the absence of dedicated venues.

The skies of Jaipur, once adorned with colorful kites, now see these aerial crafts buoyed mainly by a fiercely dedicated group of enthusiasts. These die-hard fans participate in kite contests that occur before Makar Sankranti on January 14, spawning a zeal comparable only to an India-Pakistan cricket match.

Without state patronage, kite flying in Jaipur struggles against neglect, overshadowed by cricket's spotlight. As lamented by Pink City Kite Club's Ashok Vaishnav, kite club members persevere purely out of passion, crafting and battling kites in a display of skill against the northern winds.

Despite organizing contests at substantial costs and appealing to state authorities for a dedicated venue, local kite clubs contend with limited support. The kite community remains spirited, preserving their cherished kites and memories of a once-popular craft, as demonstrated by seasoned professionals who maintain dusty gems from their collections.

