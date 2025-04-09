Hisar's iPhone Fraudsters Nabbed in Social Media Scam

In a recent crackdown, four men from Hisar have been arrested for allegedly duping people by offering iPhones on social media, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sunny, Aniket, Hitesh Jangra, and Mukesh alias Rohit, all natives of Hisar, were apprehended following a probe initiated by the Cyber Police. This followed a complaint of fraud amounting to Rs 30,000 recorded on January 29.

The investigation revealed that Mukesh alias Rohit masterminded the forgery by selling iPhones via social media platforms. The bank account linked to the scam was under Aniket's name, while the phone number was registered to Sunny. ACP, Cyber, Priyanshu Dewan, remarked on the chain of transactions as Aniket and Sunny sold the account to Hitesh, who further sold it to Mukesh alias Rohit. The suspects have already been placed on a four-day police remand.

