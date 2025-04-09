Left Menu

Crackdown on Chinese Prostitution Ring in Belgium

Belgian authorities have arrested seven Chinese nationals for operating a prostitution ring involving Chinese women. The ring exploited around 30 women across 16 sites in Belgium. The victims are being protected after an investigation revealed their exploitation extended to the Netherlands.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian authorities have dismantled a prostitution ring led by seven Chinese nationals, which exploited some 30 Chinese women, the federal prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday.

Focusing on Brussels, the operation involved victims working at 16 sites across Belgium. Authorities believe the women frequently changed their locations to evade detection.

This development in the Belgian judicial system highlights ongoing efforts against human trafficking, as victims are receiving protective measures in cooperation with specialized centers.

