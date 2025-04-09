India Launches Digital Portal to Boost Private Investment in National Waterways

In a landmark move aimed at transforming India's inland water transport landscape, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, officially launched a dedicated digital portal developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The platform is designed to attract private investment in the development of infrastructure along the country’s National Waterways, thereby fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

A Digital Leap Towards Maritime Modernization

The launch of the portal was marked by a ceremonial click by the Union Minister during a high-profile event attended by senior government officials and industry stakeholders. Developed by IWAI, the portal serves as a single-window clearance system for private entities interested in building and operating jetties and terminals on India’s National Waterways.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve ease of doing business (EODB) in the inland waterways sector and streamline regulatory procedures. It follows the notification of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, a comprehensive set of guidelines designed to provide a transparent and investor-friendly framework.

Regulations to Drive Investment and Growth

The newly introduced regulations allow any entity—including private companies—to establish or operate an inland waterway terminal on a National Waterway after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from IWAI. This applies to both existing and upcoming terminals, whether they are temporary structures or permanent facilities.

Key features of the regulations include:

Unified Framework : Applicable to all types of terminals—new or existing, permanent or temporary.

Validity Period : Permanent terminals can function indefinitely, while temporary terminals are granted an initial tenure of five years, extendable based on performance and compliance.

Digital Clearance: A fully online NoC application and approval process to minimize bureaucratic delays.

These reforms aim to unlock the vast untapped potential of India’s inland waterways system by encouraging private participation and facilitating seamless infrastructure development.

First Digital NoC Issued to Private Company

Highlighting the success of the new initiative, Union Minister Shri Sonowal awarded the first-ever digital NoC under the new regulations to Marina India Infrastructure Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm. The NoC was issued for the construction of a private jetty at Malim on National Waterway-68 (River Mandovi) in Goa.

With a planned investment of approximately Rs. 8 crores, the jetty will cater to up to 16 privately owned yachts and pleasure crafts up to 30 meters in length. The project aims to enhance docking and undocking operations along the river, with an eye on boosting luxury and river cruise tourism in Goa.

This milestone represents the first instance of a digital NoC being granted to a private entity for terminal construction on any national waterway, setting the stage for more such collaborations in the future.

Minister Emphasizes Vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’

During the launch, Shri Sonowal emphasized the importance of the initiative in achieving the broader vision of a developed India, or "Viksit Bharat", as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Minister praised the significant strides made in the inland waterways sector under the current government, citing a remarkable growth in cargo movement from 18 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24.

“The launch of the National Waterways Regulations, 2025, alongside the digital portal, is a transformative step. It not only simplifies regulations but also represents a strong commitment to economic empowerment, digital governance, and job creation. We are building a future-ready, efficient, and inclusive transport network,” said the Minister.

He added that India’s inland waterways, historically underutilized, are now becoming integral to the country’s multimodal logistics framework. The integration of digital solutions and private capital is expected to further enhance the operational capacity and environmental sustainability of the sector.

IWAI’s Role and Future Prospects

Also present at the launch event was Shri Vijay Kumar, Chairman of IWAI, who reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly and technologically advanced inland waterways system. He highlighted IWAI’s initiatives to modernize infrastructure, ease regulations, and create long-term value for investors and users alike.

Looking forward, the digital portal is set to become a centralized hub for information dissemination, application tracking, compliance reporting, and investor engagement. It is anticipated that more private players will come forward to explore the vast opportunities presented by the 111 officially declared National Waterways in India.

The unveiling of the digital portal and the operationalization of the National Waterways Regulations, 2025, mark a new chapter in India’s maritime and logistics strategy. By bridging public policy with private participation and digital innovation, the government aims to create a resilient, accessible, and economically viable inland waterway network—one that not only supports trade and tourism but also contributes to a greener and more sustainable future.

As India navigates the course toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, initiatives like this will play a pivotal role in bolstering infrastructure, generating employment, and enhancing connectivity across the subcontinent.