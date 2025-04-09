Left Menu

Electoral Engagement: Ludhiana West Prepares for Bypoll

In a meeting with political party representatives, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C discussed the special summary revision of Ludhiana West's electoral roll, highlighting the integration of polling stations and revisions. The process welcomes claims and objections between April 9-24, with the final roll available on May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:37 IST
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, convened a significant meeting with political party representatives as Ludhiana West prepares for its upcoming Assembly bypoll. The focus was on the special summary revision of the electoral roll, setting April 1 as the qualifying date.

During the discussion, Sibin C shed light on the draft publication process, stating that the rationalization of polling stations in the constituency is now complete. The current number of polling stations is 192, all situated in urban areas, with each maintaining a cap of 1,200 voters to ensure better access and convenience.

With the total elector count at 173,071, political parties were urged to actively engage with booth-level agents to promote voter registration and aid in claims and objections. The final publication is due on May 5, and the bypoll date awaits announcement following the vacancy left by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing.

