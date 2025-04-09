Electoral Engagement: Ludhiana West Prepares for Bypoll

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, convened a significant meeting with political party representatives as Ludhiana West prepares for its upcoming Assembly bypoll. The focus was on the special summary revision of the electoral roll, setting April 1 as the qualifying date.

During the discussion, Sibin C shed light on the draft publication process, stating that the rationalization of polling stations in the constituency is now complete. The current number of polling stations is 192, all situated in urban areas, with each maintaining a cap of 1,200 voters to ensure better access and convenience.

With the total elector count at 173,071, political parties were urged to actively engage with booth-level agents to promote voter registration and aid in claims and objections. The final publication is due on May 5, and the bypoll date awaits announcement following the vacancy left by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)