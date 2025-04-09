Left Menu

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving Offenders

Mumbai Police have taken legal action against 39 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. Over a week-long operation, these drivers were charged under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Steps to revoke their driving licenses are also underway, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have initiated stringent legal action against 39 motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol, an official announced on Wednesday.

This crackdown by the Traffic Police unfolded over a seven-day operation, culminating in ten cases registered on Wednesday alone. The offenders face charges under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In addition to the criminal cases, efforts to revoke the drivers' licenses are being pursued, emphasizing the authorities' commitment to road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

