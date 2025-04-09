American Defendants Charged in Congo Coup Plot

In a significant development, the US Justice Department has charged three Americans with orchestrating an intricate coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the government of Congo. The indictment highlights the depth of the alleged conspiracy involving foreign nationals.

Investigations further unveiled a fourth individual, detailed as a bomb-making expert, who has also been charged for his involvement in the plot. This reflects the comprehensive nature of the conspiracy, which sought to destabilize the African nation.

The revelations are the result of an extensive FBI investigation that accused the suspects of providing vital training, arms, and resources to a rebel army last year. This case's developments are likely to lead to serious implications for international relations.

