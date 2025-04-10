Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited from the US to India. Authorities have prepared to lodge him in Tihar jail. Rana's extradition follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of his appeal. His arrival could mark a step towards justice.
In a significant development, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is poised to be extradited from the United States to India. According to sources at Tihar Jail, necessary preparations are underway to house him in a high-security ward upon arrival, with final arrangements pending court approval.
Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian, is closely connected to David Coleman Headley, a key figure in the planning of the attacks. His extradition marks the culmination of his failed legal efforts, as the US Supreme Court dismissed his final appeal.
The 2008 attacks left 166 individuals dead and created a severe strain between India and Pakistan. Rana's extradition, facilitated by a multi-agency team, represents a critical step towards justice for the victims of that tragic episode.
