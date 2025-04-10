Trump's Tariff Turnabout: A Surprising Market Rebound

In a dramatic shift that took the financial world by surprise, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pause on the newly imposed tariffs against several countries, leading global stock markets to rally on Thursday. The move comes amid escalating trade tensions with China, the world's second-largest economy.

The unexpected decision came less than a day after steep tariffs were enacted on numerous trading partners, causing significant market volatility reminiscent of the early COVID-19 pandemic days. Financial markets responded positively, with the benchmark S&P 500 index climbing 9.5% by the close of trading.

Internationally, the announcement reverberated across Asian and European markets, triggering sharp rebounds. However, trade tensions remain palpable, especially with China, as Trump declared a further hike in tariffs on Chinese imports. This economic tit-for-tat continues to unsettle global economic stability.

