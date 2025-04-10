Release of Infamous Drug Lord Sparks Controversy

Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo, a notorious figure in the drug world, has been released from custody after completing his 40-year sentence for the 1985 killing of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to a federal agent.

The 94-year-old had been serving the remainder of his sentence under home confinement near Mexico City since 2016 when he was moved from prison. The agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Fonseca was released last weekend.

Fonseca, co-founder of the infamous Guadalajara Cartel alongside Rafael Caro Quintero, was convicted for his role in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Caro Quintero, also convicted in the case, was extradited to the United States earlier this year, but U.S. authorities have not specified if they will pursue Fonseca as well. He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta in 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)