Left Menu

Release of Infamous Drug Lord Sparks Controversy

Ernesto 'Don Neto' Fonseca Carrillo, a notorious drug lord convicted for the 1985 murder of a DEA agent, has been released after completing his 40-year sentence. Fonseca, a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, had been under home confinement near Mexico City since 2016. His release raises questions about U.S. actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:57 IST
Release of Infamous Drug Lord Sparks Controversy

Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo, a notorious figure in the drug world, has been released from custody after completing his 40-year sentence for the 1985 killing of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to a federal agent.

The 94-year-old had been serving the remainder of his sentence under home confinement near Mexico City since 2016 when he was moved from prison. The agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Fonseca was released last weekend.

Fonseca, co-founder of the infamous Guadalajara Cartel alongside Rafael Caro Quintero, was convicted for his role in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Caro Quintero, also convicted in the case, was extradited to the United States earlier this year, but U.S. authorities have not specified if they will pursue Fonseca as well. He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta in 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025