Russian Defense Fends Off Drone Assault

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 48 Ukrainian drones overnight and into Thursday morning, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

The drones were downed across various regions, including 13 each in Bryansk and Kursk, 12 in Kaluga, and others in Belgorod, Moscow, Oryol, and the Russia-annexed Crimea.

This latest action reflects ongoing tensions and confrontations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)