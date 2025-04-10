Russian Defense Fends Off Drone Assault
Russian air defense systems intercepted 48 Ukrainian drones across several regions, including Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Moscow, Oryol, and Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry provided this update following the overnight and morning incursion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:49 IST
Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 48 Ukrainian drones overnight and into Thursday morning, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
The drones were downed across various regions, including 13 each in Bryansk and Kursk, 12 in Kaluga, and others in Belgorod, Moscow, Oryol, and the Russia-annexed Crimea.
This latest action reflects ongoing tensions and confrontations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian defense
- drones
- Ukrainian drones
- Russia
- Kursk
- Bryansk
- Kaluga
- Belgorod
- Moscow
- Crimea
Advertisement