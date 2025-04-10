Left Menu

Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Sparks Hope for Justice

Sushilkumar Shinde and Jayant Patil respond to the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, linked to conspirator David Coleman Headley, faces trial in India after failing to evade extradition from the US. The move may expose Pakistan's terror affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:08 IST
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Sparks Hope for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde expressed approval over the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Referring to his capture as a positive step, Shinde recalled Ajmal Amir Kasab's execution under his tenure.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, is expected in India following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his extradition appeal. Pakistani-born Rana stands accused of aiding David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a key figure in the deadly attacks.

Maharashtra's NCP leader Jayant Patil anticipates Rana's extradition will reveal further details of Pakistan's involvement. As India prepares for his trial, the government aims to uncover the full list of conspirators behind the tragic events of November 26, 2008, which claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025