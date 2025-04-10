Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Sparks Hope for Justice
Sushilkumar Shinde and Jayant Patil respond to the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, linked to conspirator David Coleman Headley, faces trial in India after failing to evade extradition from the US. The move may expose Pakistan's terror affiliations.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde expressed approval over the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Referring to his capture as a positive step, Shinde recalled Ajmal Amir Kasab's execution under his tenure.
Tahawwur Rana, 64, is expected in India following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his extradition appeal. Pakistani-born Rana stands accused of aiding David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a key figure in the deadly attacks.
Maharashtra's NCP leader Jayant Patil anticipates Rana's extradition will reveal further details of Pakistan's involvement. As India prepares for his trial, the government aims to uncover the full list of conspirators behind the tragic events of November 26, 2008, which claimed 166 lives.
