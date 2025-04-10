Left Menu

Clash in Saran: ASI Injured Amid Roadblock Protest

An assistant sub-inspector was injured during a protest in Saran, Bihar. He was attacked while negotiating with protestors blocking a road after a child died in an accident. The officer fired in self-defense, and order was restored. The truck driver involved was arrested as investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:49 IST
Clash in Saran: ASI Injured Amid Roadblock Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Saran district, Bihar, an assistant sub-inspector of police suffered injuries after being attacked by protestors blocking a road. The unrest followed the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy in a truck accident.

The police official, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was addressing the demonstrators when tensions escalated, forcing him to fire shots in the air for self-defense. Additional police forces swiftly intervened, rescuing Kumar and stabilizing the chaotic situation. He was then admitted to a local government hospital, and his condition is currently stable.

A video showing Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumar being pursued by a mob surfaced on social media, drawing significant public attention. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, including the arrest of the truck driver involved, and are keen on identifying those responsible for the attack on the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025