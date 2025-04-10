Clash in Saran: ASI Injured Amid Roadblock Protest

In Saran district, Bihar, an assistant sub-inspector of police suffered injuries after being attacked by protestors blocking a road. The unrest followed the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy in a truck accident.

The police official, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was addressing the demonstrators when tensions escalated, forcing him to fire shots in the air for self-defense. Additional police forces swiftly intervened, rescuing Kumar and stabilizing the chaotic situation. He was then admitted to a local government hospital, and his condition is currently stable.

A video showing Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumar being pursued by a mob surfaced on social media, drawing significant public attention. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, including the arrest of the truck driver involved, and are keen on identifying those responsible for the attack on the officer.

