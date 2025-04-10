Left Menu

Extradition: Tahawwur Rana Poised for Trial in India

A Delhi court has received trial records as Tahawwur Hussain Rana, key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is extradited from the US to India. Despite previous legal maneuvers, the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal, clearing his path for prosecution in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:54 IST
Extradition: Tahawwur Rana Poised for Trial in India
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Delhi is preparing for the arrival of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused conspirator in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks. With his extradition from the United States imminent, the Delhi court has secured vital trial records to proceed with the legal process.

Rana is being extradited following a failed attempt to block his transfer. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case, effectively paving the way for his transfer to India, where he will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 terror attacks orchestrated by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The trial records were obtained by District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, who had requested them from a Mumbai court. This move is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to hold accountable those involved in the assault that led to 166 fatalities, demonstrating cross-border collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025