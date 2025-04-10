Extradition: Tahawwur Rana Poised for Trial in India

A court in Delhi is preparing for the arrival of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused conspirator in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks. With his extradition from the United States imminent, the Delhi court has secured vital trial records to proceed with the legal process.

Rana is being extradited following a failed attempt to block his transfer. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case, effectively paving the way for his transfer to India, where he will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 terror attacks orchestrated by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The trial records were obtained by District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, who had requested them from a Mumbai court. This move is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to hold accountable those involved in the assault that led to 166 fatalities, demonstrating cross-border collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts.

