Bombay High Court Ruling: Human Teeth Not Dangerous Weapons

The Bombay High Court has concluded that human teeth do not constitute dangerous weapons capable of causing serious harm. In quashing an FIR filed by a woman against her in-laws, the court noted that only simple hurt was inflicted via a biting incident involving the complainant's sister-in-law.

According to Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh of the Aurangabad bench, the medical certificates related to the case revealed merely superficial teeth marks, not warranting an accusation under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to injury caused by dangerous weapons.

The court's decision highlights the misuse of legal procedures as it remarked on the property dispute underlying the complaint, deeming a trial unnecessary since the legal criteria for a section 324 offense were unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)