Tragedy Strikes as Woman and Children Go Missing in Bhadohi Pond
A woman and her three children jumped into a pond in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Two children have been found dead, while the woman and another child remain missing. Police and rescue teams are continuing their search efforts. The reasons behind the incident are currently unknown.
A tragic incident unfolded in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, as a 35-year-old woman along with her three children jumped into a pond on Thursday morning. Two of the children have died, while the woman and one child are still missing.
Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik reported that the incident occurred in Sherpur Gopaliha village at around 10 am. The woman, Annu Devi, allegedly took this drastic step with her children, Diksha (8), Divyansh (3), and Suryansh (6).
Rescue operations are in progress with local residents and divers aiding in the search. The bodies of Diksha and Divyansh have been recovered, but Annu Devi and Suryansh have yet to be found. The motive behind this extreme act remains uncertain, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
