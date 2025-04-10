Rising Tensions: Guerilla Ambushes in Balochistan
Three policemen were killed and two injured in an armed ambush in Balochistan, Pakistan. Guerilla-style attacks by Baloch insurgents have been targeting security forces and government projects in this volatile region. The assault follows a recent attack on Frontier Corps personnel signaling escalating violence.
In a tragic escalation of violence, three policemen were killed and two others injured when armed masked men ambushed a police patrol in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
The attack occurred in Quetta's Sariab area, where police officers had paused their patrol near a local tea shop.
Baloch insurgent groups, known for targeting security forces and significant government projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to challenge authorities amid escalating tensions in the mineral-rich region.
