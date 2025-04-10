Rising Tensions: Guerilla Ambushes in Balochistan

In a tragic escalation of violence, three policemen were killed and two others injured when armed masked men ambushed a police patrol in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The attack occurred in Quetta's Sariab area, where police officers had paused their patrol near a local tea shop.

Baloch insurgent groups, known for targeting security forces and significant government projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to challenge authorities amid escalating tensions in the mineral-rich region.

(With inputs from agencies.)