High-Stakes Swap: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange

In a dramatic prisoner exchange, the United States and Russia swapped detainees, with dual citizen Ksenia Karelina returning home and Russian-German national Arthur Petrov being extradited to Russia. Karelina, accused of aiding a Ukrainian charity, faced a treason charge, while Petrov was implicated in a scheme involving U.S. electronics for Russian military use.

Ksenia Karelina was arrested in Russia for allegedly providing funds to a New York-based charity aiding Ukraine, which Russian authorities claimed benefitted the Ukrainian military. Despite her plea for leniency, Karelina received a 12-year sentence in a closed-door trial for treason.

Arthur Petrov, on the other hand, was apprehended in Cyprus at the behest of U.S. authorities. He stands accused of acquiring microelectronics through shell companies for the Russian military, resulting in significant legal charges in the U.S. for conspiracy and export violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)