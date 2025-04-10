Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, recognized as the largest globally, has resolved to stay its course by adhering to a proven long-term investment strategy, even during economic turbulence, according to a recent government strategy update.

Since the outset of 2025, the fund has witnessed a significant loss of approximately 1.1 trillion Norwegian crowns ($101.38 billion) due to the sharp fall in asset prices, as disclosed by the finance ministry's annual report to parliament. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg affirmed, "In times of heightened uncertainty, a broad risk diversification remains the most prudent strategy."

The government has opted not to alter existing ethical guidelines that prevent the fund from investing in leading global arms manufacturers, a topic that has sparked considerable political debate in Norway in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)