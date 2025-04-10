Left Menu

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund will maintain its long-term investment approach despite experiencing significant losses. The government emphasizes risk diversification in unpredictable times and maintains ethical restrictions on investing in major weapon manufacturers. This strategy remains consistent amidst ongoing political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:51 IST
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, recognized as the largest globally, has resolved to stay its course by adhering to a proven long-term investment strategy, even during economic turbulence, according to a recent government strategy update.

Since the outset of 2025, the fund has witnessed a significant loss of approximately 1.1 trillion Norwegian crowns ($101.38 billion) due to the sharp fall in asset prices, as disclosed by the finance ministry's annual report to parliament. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg affirmed, "In times of heightened uncertainty, a broad risk diversification remains the most prudent strategy."

The government has opted not to alter existing ethical guidelines that prevent the fund from investing in leading global arms manufacturers, a topic that has sparked considerable political debate in Norway in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025