Sudan Accuses UAE of Breaching Genocide Convention at UN Court

Sudan has accused the United Arab Emirates at the UN's top court of breaching the genocide convention by supporting the Rapid Support Forces during the Sudanese civil war. The case seeks urgent measures, while the UAE dismisses it as baseless. The ongoing conflict has caused significant devastation in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:11 IST
Sudan has presented a case against the United Arab Emirates at the United Nations' top court, accusing it of violating the genocide convention by providing support to the Rapid Support Forces amidst Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The nation is requesting the International Court of Justice to enforce provisional measures urging the UAE to prevent further atrocities targeting the Masalit community. The Sudanese acting Justice Minister, Muawia Osman, expressed concerns about the UAE's involvement with the RSF, which has been accused of committing genocide.

The UAE has dismissed these allegations, calling the move a ploy to distract from the Sudanese Armed Forces' own transgressions. Despite both nations being signatories to the 1948 genocide convention, experts indicate that legal caveats may hinder the case's progression.

