Sudan Accuses UAE of Breaching Genocide Convention at UN Court

Sudan has presented a case against the United Arab Emirates at the United Nations' top court, accusing it of violating the genocide convention by providing support to the Rapid Support Forces amidst Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The nation is requesting the International Court of Justice to enforce provisional measures urging the UAE to prevent further atrocities targeting the Masalit community. The Sudanese acting Justice Minister, Muawia Osman, expressed concerns about the UAE's involvement with the RSF, which has been accused of committing genocide.

The UAE has dismissed these allegations, calling the move a ploy to distract from the Sudanese Armed Forces' own transgressions. Despite both nations being signatories to the 1948 genocide convention, experts indicate that legal caveats may hinder the case's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)