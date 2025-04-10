Minister Sanjay Seth's Dynamic Inspection in Kamjong District
Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited Kamjong district in Manipur, inspecting key infrastructures and interacting with local officials. His visit focused on the development of educational and healthcare facilities. Seth, along with local officials, assessed the district's mini secretariat and affirmed the ongoing developmental efforts.
The Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, embarked on a significant visit to Kamjong district in Manipur, closely observing the district hospital, a new mini secretariat, and educational institutions. Engaging with health officials, Seth pinpointed the essential improvements required in routine healthcare services.
Seth's assessment, alongside the District Magistrate and SP, extended to evaluating updates in the mini secretariat buildings, security barracks, and living quarters. 'The district officials play a vital role in the current development surge,' he lauded in a social media post.
Marking the importance of self-sufficiency and service enhancement, Seth characterized his visit as pivotal to fostering advancements in health and education sectors. Upon concluding his visit, he was warmly received by local BJP leaders in Imphal, highlighting the political significance of his tour.
