Citigroup's Strategic Shift Amid Trump's Tariff Truce

Citigroup has upgraded its stance on U.S. and European equities to 'overweight' as a result of Trump's 90-day suspension of substantial levies. Despite this upgrade, Citi's prior recommendations on equities in both regions remain unclear, as stated in a recent note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant strategic move, Citigroup has upgraded its recommendation on U.S. and European equities to 'overweight'. This decision comes on the heels of former U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a 90-day pause on the majority of tariffs.

The upgrade indicates Citigroup's optimism about the performance of these equities in light of recent geopolitical developments. However, the note circulated on Wednesday did not provide insights into Citi's previous guidance on equities for these regions.

Investors and analysts alike are closely watching the market's response to this policy change, reflecting on the broader implications for international trade relations and economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

