Citigroup's Strategic Shift Amid Trump's Tariff Truce

In a significant strategic move, Citigroup has upgraded its recommendation on U.S. and European equities to 'overweight'. This decision comes on the heels of former U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a 90-day pause on the majority of tariffs.

The upgrade indicates Citigroup's optimism about the performance of these equities in light of recent geopolitical developments. However, the note circulated on Wednesday did not provide insights into Citi's previous guidance on equities for these regions.

Investors and analysts alike are closely watching the market's response to this policy change, reflecting on the broader implications for international trade relations and economic outlooks.

