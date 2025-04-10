Left Menu

Mauritius Fraud Scandal: Ex-Central Bank Governor Charged

Harvesh Seegolam, former central bank governor of Mauritius, faces fraud charges related to alleged embezzlement from the Mauritius Investment Corporation. Seegolam, alongside former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy, denies wrongdoing. The new government, led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, investigates past administrations for financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:18 IST
Harvesh Seegolam, the ex-central bank governor of Mauritius, was formally charged with fraud on Thursday and subsequently released on bail. His arrest was tied to allegations of embezzling 300 million Mauritius rupees from the state-run Mauritius Investment Corporation. Alongside him, former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy has also been implicated.

Both officials have denied any involvement in the alleged theft. Their defense claims full cooperation with the authorities, as stated by Seegolam's lawyer, who emphasized their provision of all pertinent evidence and information.

The administration under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who came into power in November, has accused the previous government of manipulating financial data for years. Among Ramgoolam's initial actions was ordering an audit of public finances, following his predecessor Pravind Jugnauth's arrest on unrelated money laundering charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

