Flood Warning Issued as Water Levels Rise at Vaal and Bloemhof Dams

In light of the rising water levels at the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams, Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, has issued a stern warning to residents living along the floodplains of the Vaal River to evacuate immediately. Those who have already relocated are urged not to return to their homes until the flood risk subsides. This warning comes after significant rainfall in the Vaal River Catchment area has led to a sharp increase in inflows to both dams.

The Minister, accompanied by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, visited the Vaal Dam on Wednesday to assess the situation firsthand. Their inspection also included discussions with Rand Water's Chairperson, Ramateu Monyokolo, CEO Sipho Mosai, and provincial heads from Gauteng, Free State, and North West: Justice Maluleke, Tseliso Ntili, and Luxolo Mditshane, respectively.

Growing Concern Over High Inflows and Flood Risks

The heavy rainfall, which began earlier in March, has triggered an ongoing release of water from both the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams. To prevent catastrophic flooding and safeguard the structural integrity of water resource infrastructure, five sluice gates at both dams have been opened. These controlled releases are vital to manage the increasing water inflows, which are currently outpacing the dams’ natural storage capacity.

Majodina highlighted that areas downstream of the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams remain especially vulnerable, noting that the open sluice gates contribute to an elevated flood risk. “During times of high inflows, the department follows flood management protocols by releasing water to ensure the safety of our infrastructure, as well as the protection of downstream communities. This controlled release minimizes the threat to lives, property, and the disruption of essential services,” the Minister explained.

Despite the flood threats, Majodina reassured the public that bulk water supply in the region remains stable. The Department of Water and Sanitation is working closely with municipalities to ensure uninterrupted access to potable water for citizens, despite the flood management measures in place.

Evacuations Urged, Public Safety at Risk

Minister Majodina urged residents to adhere strictly to evacuation orders and avoid returning to flood-prone areas. "Those who live in low-lying areas near the dams are at significant risk," Majodina said. "Even if the weather is calm in your area, the large volume of water flowing through tributaries can rapidly cause flooding, posing a threat to your homes and properties."

The Department has also cautioned communities that water currents are often deceptive and can be invisible, making them more dangerous. Strong currents caused by the release of water from the sluice gates can easily carry away homes and cause fatalities. "People on the floodline should not risk returning to their homes. We are continuously monitoring water levels, but it is critical for the safety of everyone that residents follow evacuation instructions immediately," Majodina urged.

Further addressing the dangers of strong water currents, Deputy Minister Mahlobo reminded residents that the appeal of living near large bodies of water often belies the hidden hazards associated with floodplains. “The floodline is a red line, one that should not be crossed for safety. As water volumes rise, this line becomes a point of extreme risk to residents. It is essential that we all respect the boundaries set to protect human lives and property.”

Current Status of Vaal and Bloemhof Dams

As of Wednesday morning, the Vaal Dam’s water levels had reached 114.61%, with five sluice gates releasing an outflow of 793 cubic meters per second (m³/s). At Bloemhof Dam, water levels had slightly decreased from 116% on Tuesday evening to 111% by Wednesday morning. In response, the Department of Water and Sanitation reduced the outflow from 3,000 m³/s to 2,500 m³/s to manage the diminishing levels.

Despite the drop in Bloemhof Dam’s levels, both dams remain above their capacity, and ongoing flood management efforts are crucial to avoiding further damage.

Religious Groups and Communities Urged to Stay Cautious

As the Easter weekend approaches, the Minister has also appealed to religious organizations and the general public to remain vigilant about water activities. The release of water through open sluice gates creates unpredictable conditions that can lead to strong tides and dangerous currents, even far from the immediate areas around the dams.

“We want to urge churches, community leaders, and the general public to be aware of the risks posed by these powerful currents. Water activities, such as baptisms or gatherings near water bodies, can be dangerous and should be avoided during this period of heightened risk," Majodina warned.

The Minister concluded by emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in flood management efforts. The Department of Water and Sanitation continues to monitor the situation and will provide regular updates, urging residents to stay in close contact with local authorities and disaster management teams.

As South Africa braces for further weather disruptions, it is crucial that individuals living near flood-prone areas take all necessary precautions and follow official safety protocols to ensure their well-being.