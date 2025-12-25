Modi carrying forward Mookerjee, Upadhyaya and Vajpayee's vision for India: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the legacy of three great leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who gave India a new direction -- is being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a self-reliant and developed nation.

He was addressing a public rally of thousands at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal here on the occasion of Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary.

''It is a moment of pride for all...,'' he said to those gathered for the function.

At the start of the programme, Adityanath felicitated Modi at the stage by presenting him with a ceremonial stole bearing the name of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal and a miniature statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Later, the prime minister inaugurated the memorial.

''The legacy of three great leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- who gave India a new direction, is being carried forward in the form of a self-reliant and developed nation,'' the UP CM added.

Adityanath hailed Modi as the ''saarthi (charioteer) of Amrit Kaal'', the architect of a self-reliant and developed India and the ''world's most popular leader''.

Thousands of people, including party workers and members of the public from various parts of the state, gathered for the rally at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal here. Many were seen waving the national flag, BJP flags and cut-outs of leaders.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Adityanath said the former prime minister's words about a brighter future for India were not merely expressions of hope but a reflection of his far-sighted vision, deep faith and firm resolve for the nation.

The UP CM said when Vajpayee in his poem spoke of ''darkness lifting, the sun rising and the lotus blooming'', it symbolised his unwavering belief in India's bright future, a vision that is now visible in the form of a developed India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary were also present at the event.

Referring to Mookerjee, Adityanath said his vision of ''one nation, one constitution, one flag and one head'' was now fulfilled in India, bringing pride to every citizen.

He said Upadhyaya's vision of ''Antyodaya'' was reflected in the transformation of lives at the grassroots, noting that about 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line over the past 11 years.

Adityanath said Vajpayee's legacy of good governance has also been given concrete shape.

He added that the combined heritage of these three leaders was being carried forward under Modi's leadership towards building an ''Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat''.

Adityanath said the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, featuring grand statues of the three leaders along with a museum, was a significant moment for the state capital.

The CM said it was a matter of good fortune that Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary was being observed this year. He described Vajpayee as a poet, journalist, nationalist thinker and a ''true son of India'' who provided the nation with a strong vision and leadership.

