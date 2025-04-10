Kenny Morolong Calls for Action Against Sexual Predators After Rape Case

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has called for an end to the presence of sexual predators in communities, following a disturbing incident in which a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ipelegeng Township, Schweizer Reneke, in the North West province. The young victim’s ordeal, which was reported in December 2024, has highlighted deep concerns regarding both law enforcement’s response and the broader issue of child sexual abuse in South Africa.

During a visit to the family of the young girl, Morolong expressed his outrage and frustration with the delayed response from police. Although the case was reported months ago, it was only recently that an arrest was made. Morolong emphasized that sexual predators should no longer be allowed to roam freely in communities, stressing that this type of crime should be eradicated. “We are encouraged that despite the matter being reported in December 2024, an arrest has finally been affected. The days of sexual predators roaming on our streets should be a thing of the past,” Morolong said.

The Deputy Minister further criticized the police’s sluggish action in handling such a grave violation of a child's rights. He described the alleged act as "barbaric and diabolical," underlining the severity of the crime and the need for swift justice. The failure to act quickly in such cases not only undermines the safety of children but also contributes to the growing concern about the safety of women and children in the country.

Morolong, in his capacity as Deputy Minister, vowed to raise these concerns with the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu. He expressed his intention to engage with Mchunu on the need for more effective law enforcement in cases involving children, especially in situations where the delay in arrest could have put the victim and their family at greater risk.

Alongside his visit to the victim’s family, Morolong was accompanied by provincial leaders of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO). Provincial Chairperson Tshepo Khoza and Provincial Secretary Mogomotsi Mosheshe were also present. Their visit highlighted the ongoing efforts by community organizations to advocate for a more proactive response to sexual violence, particularly crimes committed against vulnerable children.

In addition to his engagement with law enforcement, Morolong is set to meet with the Minister of Social Development to discuss the provision of psychosocial support for the victim and her family. Recognizing the long-lasting impact such traumatic events have on survivors, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that victims receive the necessary care and emotional support to recover and heal.

As part of his visit, the Deputy Minister also toured the Ipelegeng police station to further understand the challenges faced by law enforcement in the area and to ensure that efforts are being made to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The community’s reaction to the crime has been one of collective outrage, with many local residents calling for stronger measures to protect children and hold offenders accountable.

The case has ignited a renewed conversation about child protection and the role of both the government and civil society in tackling sexual violence. South Africa continues to grapple with alarming rates of gender-based violence and child abuse, and Morolong’s call for action underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in law enforcement and social services to prevent future incidents.

While the arrest in this case is a step toward justice, it is clear that more needs to be done. Morolong’s commitment to engaging with both the police and the Ministry of Social Development reflects a growing recognition of the need for a multi-faceted approach to tackling child sexual abuse. The Deputy Minister’s advocacy for a holistic response also reinforces the idea that the government must not only pursue justice but also provide the necessary support for victims and their families as they navigate the aftermath of such heinous acts.

As this case unfolds, the South African public and law enforcement agencies will be watching closely to see if the promises of action and reform translate into meaningful changes in how sexual violence is addressed in the country.