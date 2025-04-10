Justice Sought for All Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

In a strong statement, retired police officer Hemant Bavdhankar called for capital punishment for the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Bavdhankar, who played a pivotal role in apprehending terrorist Ajmal Kasab, spoke out following the extradition of key conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India.

Bavdhankar expressed that justice for the victims and martyrs of the attack must be achieved, echoing the sentiments of many Indians. The officer's courage at Girgaon Chowpatty in 2008 was instrumental in capturing Kasab alive, leading to crucial revelations about the attack's intricacies.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, executed by a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists, resulted in 166 deaths, including foreign nationals. The attackers targeted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, luxury hotels, and a Jewish center, facilitating an intense 60-hour ordeal that shifted global perceptions on terrorism and security measures.

