Left Menu

Nagaland's Fight for Identity: Stricter ILP Enforcement Demanded

The Naga Students' Federation is urging the strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit to protect indigenous Nagas. Highlighting economic encroachment threats, the body warns against unchecked influx affecting local politics and economy. Ten key proposals were submitted for enhanced ILP implementation to safeguard Naga identity and existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:10 IST
Nagaland's Fight for Identity: Stricter ILP Enforcement Demanded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called for rigorous enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) citing rising threats to the socio-economic and political fabric of the indigenous Naga population.

At a press conference, NSF President Medovi Rhi and ILRC Chairman N S N Lotha addressed the media, emphasizing the historic significance and ongoing relevance of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873. The regulation is crucial in protecting the identity and existence of the Nagas, mandating permits for non-indigenous individuals to enter Nagaland.

The NSF warned of a crisis from unchecked economic encroachment, urging adherence to state laws by all entering Nagaland. They proposed ten measures for stricter ILP enforcement, including a centralised database, enhanced checkpoints, and stringent penalties to maintain the state's indigenous integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025