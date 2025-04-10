Nagaland's Fight for Identity: Stricter ILP Enforcement Demanded

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called for rigorous enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) citing rising threats to the socio-economic and political fabric of the indigenous Naga population.

At a press conference, NSF President Medovi Rhi and ILRC Chairman N S N Lotha addressed the media, emphasizing the historic significance and ongoing relevance of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873. The regulation is crucial in protecting the identity and existence of the Nagas, mandating permits for non-indigenous individuals to enter Nagaland.

The NSF warned of a crisis from unchecked economic encroachment, urging adherence to state laws by all entering Nagaland. They proposed ten measures for stricter ILP enforcement, including a centralised database, enhanced checkpoints, and stringent penalties to maintain the state's indigenous integrity.

