Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Reconsideration of Waqf Act and Religious Management Autonomy

BSP chief Mayawati has called for the suspension and reconsideration of the recent Waqf law due to its controversial provision allowing non-Muslims in the Waqf Board. She draws parallels with the management of the Mahabodhi Temple, advocating for religious groups to have sole control over their institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:16 IST
Mayawati Urges Reconsideration of Waqf Act and Religious Management Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has voiced strong opposition to the new Waqf law, urging the central government to reconsider and suspend its implementation. Highlighting the provision that allows non-Muslims to be part of the Waqf Board, she argued that it has sparked genuine concerns in the Muslim community.

Mayawati noted the parallels with the longstanding dispute over the Mahabodhi Temple, which Buddhists wish to manage independently. She emphasized the need for religious autonomy, arguing that such provisions lead to unnecessary interference and dissatisfaction among religious communities.

The BSP leader appealed to the central government to amend the contentious provisions of the Waqf Act and the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, urging adherence to constitutional secularism and the demands of the religious communities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025