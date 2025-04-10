Mayawati Urges Reconsideration of Waqf Act and Religious Management Autonomy

BSP chief Mayawati has voiced strong opposition to the new Waqf law, urging the central government to reconsider and suspend its implementation. Highlighting the provision that allows non-Muslims to be part of the Waqf Board, she argued that it has sparked genuine concerns in the Muslim community.

Mayawati noted the parallels with the longstanding dispute over the Mahabodhi Temple, which Buddhists wish to manage independently. She emphasized the need for religious autonomy, arguing that such provisions lead to unnecessary interference and dissatisfaction among religious communities.

The BSP leader appealed to the central government to amend the contentious provisions of the Waqf Act and the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, urging adherence to constitutional secularism and the demands of the religious communities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)