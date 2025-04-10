Unraveling the 9 Crore Cyber Fraud: Delhi Police Nab Perpetrators

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has made a significant breakthrough in a cyber fraud investigation, apprehending two individuals for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 9 crore. The arrests, made public on Thursday, relate to a scheme targeting a bank, a private engineering company, and a construction group.

The suspects, identified as Nitin Birmal Dongare, a vegetable vendor from Maharashtra, and Ashish Khandelwal, an assistant manager at a Delhi branch of the implicated bank, reportedly conspired to access corporate accounts by manipulating registered mobile numbers and emails. This unauthorized access facilitated 94 fraudulent transactions between July 11 and August 30, 2024.

Authorities uncovered the fraud after a branch head reported fraudulent mobile number changes and unauthorized requests for corporate internet banking access. Dongare and Khandelwal's arrests were made possible through coordinated efforts with Pune police, and investigations continue as authorities seek additional accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)