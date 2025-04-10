Left Menu

Punjab's Drug Battle: Over 5,500 Arrests in 41 Days

The Punjab Police have arrested over 5,500 individuals, seized large quantities of narcotics, and confiscated illegal cash and properties in a 41-day anti-drug operation. The campaign also unveiled the involvement of enforcement officers in drug activities, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. The government is focusing on anti-drone measures and sports initiatives to curb drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:44 IST
The Punjab Police have conducted a significant crackdown on drug activities, resulting in the arrest of over 5,500 individuals within 41 days. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that 3,279 cases were filed under the NDPS Act, with substantial quantities of drugs seized, highlighting the gravity of the narcotics issue in the region.

The authorities confiscated 212 kg of heroin, 6,945 kg of poppy husk, and other illegal substances, alongside Rs 6 crore in cash. Illegal properties were also targeted. A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officer's arrest raised concerns about cross-state enforcement officials' involvement in the drug trade, with an investigation underway.

Efforts have been bolstered by community involvement, with local leaders participating. The state's budget now includes funds for anti-drone technology and drug census initiatives. An additional Rs 980 crore is allocated to sports, aiming to provide constructive avenues for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

