EU and China in Talks to Remove Tariffs on Electric Cars

The European Union is negotiating with China to remove tariffs on Chinese electric cars. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao agreed to resolve the trade dispute during talks in Beijing, aiming for a fair market balance without shutting out Chinese car makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST
The European Union and China are engaged in discussions to eliminate EU tariffs on Chinese electric cars, according to sources cited by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held talks with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing, where both parties concurred on negotiating a resolution to the tariff dispute. The European Union had introduced the tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year as a measure to counteract subsidies like cheap loans and raw materials, emphasizing the need for a level playing field rather than excluding Chinese auto manufacturers.

The European Commission expressed its openness to continue negotiations for an alternative to the existing tariff system with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

