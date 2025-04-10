EU and China in Talks to Remove Tariffs on Electric Cars

The European Union and China are engaged in discussions to eliminate EU tariffs on Chinese electric cars, according to sources cited by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held talks with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing, where both parties concurred on negotiating a resolution to the tariff dispute. The European Union had introduced the tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year as a measure to counteract subsidies like cheap loans and raw materials, emphasizing the need for a level playing field rather than excluding Chinese auto manufacturers.

The European Commission expressed its openness to continue negotiations for an alternative to the existing tariff system with China.

