Tensions Rise as Ukraine Peace Talks Involve High-Stakes Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin is evaluating U.S. proposals for a Ukrainian peace deal, formulated post-contacts with President Trump's envoys. While the Kremlin discusses conditions, such as Ukraine relinquishing Donbas and Kyiv rejecting NATO aims, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy voices challenges in finalizing a mutual agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:55 IST
In a sensitive geopolitical maneuver, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for a potential peace deal regarding Ukraine, as the Kremlin formulates its position following meetings with President Donald Trump's envoys.

The ongoing conflict, regarded as the most lethal in Europe since World War Two, remains a significant challenge for Trump, who has long aspired to be seen as a peacemaker. European allies, however, express concern over a potential deal that could leave them financially responsible for supporting Ukraine amidst significant territorial losses.

While Putin insists Ukraine must cede control of Donbas and forsake future NATO membership aspirations, Ukraine and the U.S. struggle to align on these terms, particularly concerning the Donbas region and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

