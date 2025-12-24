Tensions Rise as Ukraine Peace Talks Involve High-Stakes Negotiations

In a sensitive geopolitical maneuver, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for a potential peace deal regarding Ukraine, as the Kremlin formulates its position following meetings with President Donald Trump's envoys.

The ongoing conflict, regarded as the most lethal in Europe since World War Two, remains a significant challenge for Trump, who has long aspired to be seen as a peacemaker. European allies, however, express concern over a potential deal that could leave them financially responsible for supporting Ukraine amidst significant territorial losses.

While Putin insists Ukraine must cede control of Donbas and forsake future NATO membership aspirations, Ukraine and the U.S. struggle to align on these terms, particularly concerning the Donbas region and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

