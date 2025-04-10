Left Menu

Rana's Day in Delhi: Security Tightens Around Courtroom

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, appeared in a Delhi court amid tight security. The court proceedings focus on his custody, with legal representations from both sides. Security concerns led to the eviction of mediapersons and the public from the premises.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:18 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was taken to a Delhi court on Thursday night under tight security measures.

Facing Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, the proceedings focused on arguments over Rana's custody. The NIA was represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, while advocate Piyush Sachdeva stood for Rana.

Law enforcement cleared reporters and the public from the court premises, emphasizing safety concerns and ensuring an unobstructed court session. The apprehension stems from Rana's close association with 26/11's alleged mastermind, David Headley, after his extradition to India was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

