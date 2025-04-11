The Extradition of a Key 26/11 Suspect: Tahawwur Hussain Rana Faces Trial

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought before a court hours after his extradition from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has requested 20-day custody to interrogate him further about the attacks.

Rana, a businessman of Pakistani origin and Canadian nationality, was heavily protected during his transfer to the Patiala House Court. His key connection with David Coleman Headley, a main conspirator in the attacks, puts him at the center of this unfolding case. The US Supreme Court had previously dismissed his plea against extradition.

The NIA emphasized the need for thorough questioning, highlighting email communications as evidence. Rana is believed to have played a significant role in plotting the attack alongside operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami. The 2008 attacks on Mumbai resulted in 166 deaths over a devastating 60-hour siege.

