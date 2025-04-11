Left Menu

The Extradition of a Key 26/11 Suspect: Tahawwur Hussain Rana Faces Trial

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited from the US to India and produced before a court. The NIA has requested a 20-day custody to interrogate him about the larger conspiracy behind the attacks. Rana's association with conspirator David Headley is crucial in this investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:22 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought before a court hours after his extradition from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has requested 20-day custody to interrogate him further about the attacks.

Rana, a businessman of Pakistani origin and Canadian nationality, was heavily protected during his transfer to the Patiala House Court. His key connection with David Coleman Headley, a main conspirator in the attacks, puts him at the center of this unfolding case. The US Supreme Court had previously dismissed his plea against extradition.

The NIA emphasized the need for thorough questioning, highlighting email communications as evidence. Rana is believed to have played a significant role in plotting the attack alongside operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami. The 2008 attacks on Mumbai resulted in 166 deaths over a devastating 60-hour siege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

