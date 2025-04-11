Left Menu

Pentagon's Strategic Move: Halting $5.1 Billion IT Contracts

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has halted IT services contracts valued at $5.1 billion with major firms like Accenture and Deloitte. This move aims to curtail unnecessary spending on external consultants for tasks Pentagon employees can handle, potentially saving nearly $4 billion in expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 06:47 IST
In a decisive move to reduce unnecessary expenditures, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has terminated IT contracts worth $5.1 billion with industry giants such as Accenture and Deloitte, according to a memo released Thursday.

The decision to end these agreements highlights the Pentagon's strategy to eliminate non-essential spending on third-party consultants for services that in-house employees are capable of providing.

By concluding these contracts, Hegseth estimates approximately $4 billion in savings, categorizing the terminated contracts as significant wasteful spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

