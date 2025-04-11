Education Scam: International Drug Cartel Targeted Students

Delhi Police have unraveled a sophisticated international drug cartel that exploited student visas to covertly conduct heroin trafficking. The cartel predominantly targeted educational institutions, leveraging the guise of academic pursuits to facilitate smuggling operations led by African nationals.

Authorities apprehended two individuals following a 20-hour operation, seizing heroin worth over Rs 1 crore. The suspects, from Uganda and Nigeria, were identified as part of an extensive crime network managed by a Nigerian mastermind.

Despite previous arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, one suspect continued illegal activities. The police are deepening their probe to unearth the cartel's full scope, seeking to apprehend additional conspirators and dismantle the operation network effectively.

