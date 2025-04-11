Left Menu

Education Scam: International Drug Cartel Targeted Students

Delhi Police have dismantled an international drug cartel exploiting student visas to traffic heroin. African nationals, brought to India ostensibly for education, were used as couriers. Two arrests were made with heroin exceeding Rs 1 crore in value seized. Investigations to track other operatives continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:20 IST
Education Scam: International Drug Cartel Targeted Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have unraveled a sophisticated international drug cartel that exploited student visas to covertly conduct heroin trafficking. The cartel predominantly targeted educational institutions, leveraging the guise of academic pursuits to facilitate smuggling operations led by African nationals.

Authorities apprehended two individuals following a 20-hour operation, seizing heroin worth over Rs 1 crore. The suspects, from Uganda and Nigeria, were identified as part of an extensive crime network managed by a Nigerian mastermind.

Despite previous arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, one suspect continued illegal activities. The police are deepening their probe to unearth the cartel's full scope, seeking to apprehend additional conspirators and dismantle the operation network effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025