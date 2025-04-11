Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Step Closer to Justice for Mumbai Terror

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, has been extradited from the United States to India to face trial. The US Department of Justice announced this significant step towards justice for the victims, pointing to Rana's alleged facilitation of activities that led to the heinous assault.

Rana is charged with aiding his childhood friend, Daood Gilani, also known as David Headley, to travel freely to India and conduct reconnaissance for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. The attacks led to the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans, and caused substantial damage in Mumbai.

Prior to his extradition, Rana faced legal battles in the US, contesting India's request for his transfer. Despite his efforts, US courts upheld the decision to extradite him, emphasizing the importance of holding accountable those who support terrorism. This move is a part of broader efforts to seek justice for victims and address international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)