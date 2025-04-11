Left Menu

Infamous Crockery Heist Culprit Finally Nabbed

Delhi Police have apprehended Mafu, a 37-year-old scrap dealer, for his role in a high-profile 2012 crockery godown robbery. A member of a seven-person gang, he eluded authorities for over a decade. Mafu confessed to his involvement following his recent arrest, marking an end to his fugitive status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Mafu, a 37-year-old scrap dealer linked to the notorious robbery of a crockery godown in 2012. The arrest was made public on Friday. Mafu, already declared a proclaimed offender, was taken into custody on Thursday after eluding law enforcement for more than a decade.

Mafu was a key member of a seven-person gang infamous for pulling off the large-scale heist in Nangli Poona by breaking into the godown and making away with the stock via truck. This crime shocked the community due to its magnitude and execution. Although four gang members were captured earlier, Mafu and two others remained at large until now.

Authorities revealed that Mafu has a history of repeated offenses, with at least eight prior cases related to burglary, theft, and violations under the Arms and Gambling Acts. His arrest and the ongoing investigation underscore the persistent efforts by Delhi Police to bring offenders to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

