Greece Moves to Strengthen Navy with Italian Frigate Purchase

DELPHI, April 11 – Greece is in the process of negotiating the purchase of two used 'Bergamini' class frigates from Italy, as confirmed by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during a conference on Friday. This move is a step towards the modernization of the nation's armed forces.

The planned acquisition of the frigates is part of Greece's ambitious multi-year defense plan, totaling 25 billion euros. The plan not only includes the purchase of submarines and drones but also the development of cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-drone defense systems.

Currently, Greece invests about 3% of its GDP in defense, nearly twice the European Union average. In addition to the Italian frigates, Greece is also in talks to procure a fourth Belharra frigate from France, equipped with cruise missiles, to further bolster its maritime defense.

