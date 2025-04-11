Greece Moves to Strengthen Navy with Italian Frigate Purchase
Greece is negotiating the acquisition of two used 'Bergamini' class frigates from Italy to enhance its naval capabilities. This acquisition is part of a broader 25 billion euro defense upgrade plan, targeting submarines, drones, and advanced missile defense systems.
DELPHI, April 11 – Greece is in the process of negotiating the purchase of two used 'Bergamini' class frigates from Italy, as confirmed by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during a conference on Friday. This move is a step towards the modernization of the nation's armed forces.
The planned acquisition of the frigates is part of Greece's ambitious multi-year defense plan, totaling 25 billion euros. The plan not only includes the purchase of submarines and drones but also the development of cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-drone defense systems.
Currently, Greece invests about 3% of its GDP in defense, nearly twice the European Union average. In addition to the Italian frigates, Greece is also in talks to procure a fourth Belharra frigate from France, equipped with cruise missiles, to further bolster its maritime defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
